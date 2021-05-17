Man admits driving stolen truck in Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – A Gothenburg man who was driving a stolen truck in Louisville this past December pled guilty to two felony charges Monday morning.
Erik L. Brian, 36, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class ID felony charge of possession of firearm by prohibited person and a Class IIA felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more.
The state and defense offered a joint recommendation of nine to ten years in state prison. There is a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison on the firearms charge. Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Brian would be eligible for parole after six years and would have a mandatory release after 6.5 years.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was observing traffic at Highway 50 and Main Street in Louisville on Dec. 26 when he spotted a truck that had a license plate belonging to a stolen vehicle. The deputy made a traffic stop at Mahoney Road and Pollard Road at 7:24 p.m. He verified the truck had been stolen in Gothenburg on Dec. 25.
The deputy held Brian and a female passenger at gunpoint and told them to get out of the vehicle. Brian told authorities he had received the truck from a friend in North Platte at 2 a.m. that morning. He said he had just picked up his girlfriend in Bellevue and they were heading south to Auburn.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court authorities found a Ruger 10/22 rifle in the truck. There was a round in the magazine of the rifle, and there was also a suppressor attached to the end of the gun by threads. Deputies spoke to the vehicle’s owner and confirmed the rifle had not been in the truck before Brian stole it.
Brian was prohibited from owning any type of firearm due to previous felony convictions in Nebraska. He was convicted of burglary in Dawson County twice in 2010 and was convicted of burglary in Lincoln County in 2014. He served prison time for a Jefferson County burglary in 2016 and a drug charge in Douglas County in 2019.
Authorities also found several marijuana pipes in a backpack in the vehicle. The female was cited for drug charges and was released from the scene.
Deputies arrested Brian and transported him to Cass County Jail. He has remained in jail since then on a bond of $250,000, 10 percent. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 19.