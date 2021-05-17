Man admits driving stolen truck in Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – A Gothenburg man who was driving a stolen truck in Louisville this past December pled guilty to two felony charges Monday morning.

Erik L. Brian, 36, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class ID felony charge of possession of firearm by prohibited person and a Class IIA felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more.

The state and defense offered a joint recommendation of nine to ten years in state prison. There is a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison on the firearms charge. Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Brian would be eligible for parole after six years and would have a mandatory release after 6.5 years.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was observing traffic at Highway 50 and Main Street in Louisville on Dec. 26 when he spotted a truck that had a license plate belonging to a stolen vehicle. The deputy made a traffic stop at Mahoney Road and Pollard Road at 7:24 p.m. He verified the truck had been stolen in Gothenburg on Dec. 25.