Man admits driving stolen truck in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who caused a grass fire while driving a stolen truck in Plattsmouth last spring pled guilty to a felony theft charge Monday morning.
Bellevue resident Jordan S. Utech, 25, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$1,500 to $5,000. The state and defense agreed to recommend probation at the time of sentencing.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Plattsmouth police officers and Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department members responded to vehicle and grass fires just before 6 p.m. April 2. They located the fires near the intersection of Oreapolis Road and Webster Boulevard.
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the call. They found a 2015 Ford F-250 truck and a large patch of grass near the vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters spent about 20 minutes bringing the blazes under control. They later determined that the truck had been stuck in the mud and the tires caught fire from spinning too much. The tires then caused the grass to start on fire.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court that the truck was unoccupied and abandoned. CCSO deputies were able to locate the vehicle identification number on the truck and learned it had been reported stolen from Rock Port, Mo.
Authorities located Gretna resident Brooke Vilcinskas, 21, when she was trying to get a ride from a passing motorist on Webster Boulevard. They learned she had been in the truck when it caught fire. She told them Utech was driving the vehicle at the time.
Authorities found Utech walking near the Liquid Trucking Companies parking lot that was located near the scene of the fire. Palm said Utech’s clothes were dirty and smelled like smoke. Authorities asked Utech if he had been driving the truck and he denied having any involvement.
Deputies told him that Vilcinskas had identified him as being the driver. Utech claimed Vilcinskas was lying because they had just been in a verbal argument, but deputies found evidence to support her statement. They found a bag with the name Utech on the ground 25 yards west of the stolen truck. A check with the name of one of the stolen truck’s owners was also found in a green backpack that Utech was carrying.
When deputies asked him why he was walking near the area, Utech said he had been walking from a friend’s house in Plattsmouth. He was unable to provide the last name of the person. Deputies arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail.
The truck was destroyed in the fire. The vehicle had a value of $21,966, but for the purposes of the plea deal it was valued under $5,000.
Utech remains free on a bond of $25,000, 10 percent. Sentencing and restitution hearings are scheduled to take place April 5.