Man admits driving stolen truck in Plattsmouth

Authorities found Utech walking near the Liquid Trucking Companies parking lot that was located near the scene of the fire. Palm said Utech’s clothes were dirty and smelled like smoke. Authorities asked Utech if he had been driving the truck and he denied having any involvement.

Deputies told him that Vilcinskas had identified him as being the driver. Utech claimed Vilcinskas was lying because they had just been in a verbal argument, but deputies found evidence to support her statement. They found a bag with the name Utech on the ground 25 yards west of the stolen truck. A check with the name of one of the stolen truck’s owners was also found in a green backpack that Utech was carrying.

When deputies asked him why he was walking near the area, Utech said he had been walking from a friend’s house in Plattsmouth. He was unable to provide the last name of the person. Deputies arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail.

The truck was destroyed in the fire. The vehicle had a value of $21,966, but for the purposes of the plea deal it was valued under $5,000.

Utech remains free on a bond of $25,000, 10 percent. Sentencing and restitution hearings are scheduled to take place April 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.