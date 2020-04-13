Man admits driving stolen truck in Plattsmouth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who was arrested in Plattsmouth with a stolen truck earlier this year pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Omaha resident Seth Rogers, 35, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. The hearing was conducted on a telephonic basis with participants in several locations due to coronavirus concerns.

Rogers pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of theft by receiving-$5,000 or more. The state will ask for a prison sentence of three years but agreed not to ask for more than that amount. The defense will be free to argue for a range of possible sentences that could include probation or a lighter jail term.

The state agreed to dismiss four additional charges against Rogers as part of the plea bargain. The dismissed counts include Class I misdemeanors of theft-$500 to $1,500 and criminal mischief-$500 to $1,500, a Class II misdemeanor of theft-$0-$500 and a Class III misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$0 to $500.

Rogers agreed to pay restitution on two of the dismissed charges. He will pay $272 to one victim and $2,335 to a second victim.