Man admits driving stolen truck in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who was arrested in Plattsmouth with a stolen truck earlier this year pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.
Omaha resident Seth Rogers, 35, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. The hearing was conducted on a telephonic basis with participants in several locations due to coronavirus concerns.
Rogers pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of theft by receiving-$5,000 or more. The state will ask for a prison sentence of three years but agreed not to ask for more than that amount. The defense will be free to argue for a range of possible sentences that could include probation or a lighter jail term.
The state agreed to dismiss four additional charges against Rogers as part of the plea bargain. The dismissed counts include Class I misdemeanors of theft-$500 to $1,500 and criminal mischief-$500 to $1,500, a Class II misdemeanor of theft-$0-$500 and a Class III misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$0 to $500.
Rogers agreed to pay restitution on two of the dismissed charges. He will pay $272 to one victim and $2,335 to a second victim.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer responded to a disturbance call on 3rd Avenue on Feb. 9. The officer saw Rogers step out of the driver’s side door of a F150 pickup truck. The alarm went off as Rogers was walking away. He went back to the truck and shut it off, but the officer became suspicious of his behavior.
The officer learned Rogers was driving a stolen vehicle. The owner had reported the theft of the $28,000 truck on Jan. 27. Fedde said Rogers admitted to the officer that he was driving the vehicle illegally.
Rogers said another person had stolen the truck from an Omaha location on Jan. 27. Rogers then stole the truck from that person and drove it to Plattsmouth.
Rogers remains in Cass County Jail. Judge Michael Smith ordered him to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation before a sentencing hearing on June 1.
