Man admits driving with revoked license

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident admitted Monday morning that he had been speeding on local roads with a revoked driver’s license.
Gretna resident Alexander S. Nugen, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. Nugen, who formerly lived in Murdock, pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI.
The state agreed to dismiss a similar charge in a second case that was filed against him. Prosecutors also agreed to remain silent at the time of sentencing.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty in Louisville during the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2020. The deputy stopped Nugen after he clocked him going 61 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 50.
The deputy learned Nugen was driving on a suspended license. Nugen’s license had been revoked for two years after he was convicted of a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense-.15+ in 2019.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested Nugen on Jan. 20, 2019, after spotting him driving on Interstate 80 at 2:33 a.m. The trooper watched Nugen drive on the shoulder of the interstate and fail to stay in his lane. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .242.
Nugen served 30 days in jail for the second DUI offense. His license was suspended for 24 months beginning Oct. 24, 2019.
CCSO deputies also stopped Nugen for going 77 mph in a 65-mph zone on Nov. 18, 2020. That incident happened at the intersection of 226th St. and Highway 34 in Eagle. The court accepted the state’s decision to dismiss the charge in that case file.
Nugen remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Sept. 27.