Man admits driving with revoked license

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Cass County resident admitted Monday morning that he had been speeding on local roads with a revoked driver’s license.

Gretna resident Alexander S. Nugen, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. Nugen, who formerly lived in Murdock, pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI.

The state agreed to dismiss a similar charge in a second case that was filed against him. Prosecutors also agreed to remain silent at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty in Louisville during the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2020. The deputy stopped Nugen after he clocked him going 61 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 50.

The deputy learned Nugen was driving on a suspended license. Nugen’s license had been revoked for two years after he was convicted of a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense-.15+ in 2019.