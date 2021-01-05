Man admits giving false name to deputy

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man will spend six months in state prison for giving a false identity to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Zane R. Berens, 22, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of criminal impersonation.

Berens is currently serving time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for a felony charge of domestic assault of a pregnant woman-third degree. Cass County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a similar charge against Berens in exchange for his guilty plea. Prosecutors from Douglas and Cass counties worked together in forming the plea agreement.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a CCSO deputy conducted a routine traffic stop of Berens’ car on Aug. 9. Berens gave the name of his real brother when the deputy asked for identification.

Fedde said the deputy became convinced that Berens was lying about his identity and asked him for additional information. Berens then admitted that he had provided a false name.