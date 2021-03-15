Man admits having cocaine in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – An Elkhorn man will spend time in jail for bringing cocaine with him into Cass County last spring.

James A. Cross, 27, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-cocaine. The state and defense both asked the court to impose a recommended jail sentence of 180 days.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol at 3 p.m. April 27. The deputy was near the intersection of Highway 75 and Bay Road when he registered a car speeding on the highway.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and asked Cross to produce identification. The deputy discovered Cross was driving on a suspended license at the time. The deputy also noticed the smell of possible illegal substances in the car and asked a K9 unit to come to the scene.

Palm said the K9 unit alerted authorities to the presence of illegal drugs. They found a wallet on the dashboard by the front seat. It contained a small clear plastic baggie with a white substance. The state crime lab later confirmed the substance was cocaine.