Man admits having cocaine in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – An Elkhorn man will spend time in jail for bringing cocaine with him into Cass County last spring.
James A. Cross, 27, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-cocaine. The state and defense both asked the court to impose a recommended jail sentence of 180 days.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol at 3 p.m. April 27. The deputy was near the intersection of Highway 75 and Bay Road when he registered a car speeding on the highway.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and asked Cross to produce identification. The deputy discovered Cross was driving on a suspended license at the time. The deputy also noticed the smell of possible illegal substances in the car and asked a K9 unit to come to the scene.
Palm said the K9 unit alerted authorities to the presence of illegal drugs. They found a wallet on the dashboard by the front seat. It contained a small clear plastic baggie with a white substance. The state crime lab later confirmed the substance was cocaine.
The court granted a request to proceed to immediate sentencing after the plea hearing. Palm said Cross had spent 43 days in Cass County Jail. He served two days after his initial arrest and was booked into jail again on Feb. 3.
Palm said a jail sentence was appropriate because of Cross’ criminal history. He said Cross had been charged with theft four times between 2015 and 2019 in Douglas and Sarpy counties.
He had also been charged with domestic assault twice in 2020 and separate counts of failure to appear and leaving the scene of an accident. Cross also spent time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2017 for a Douglas County drug charge.
Judge Michael Smith followed the recommended terms of the plea deal. He ordered Cross to serve 180 days in Cass County Jail.