Man admits leading authorities on car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man admitted Monday morning that he had led a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a car chase when he was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.
Danny M. Hier, 52, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. Hier pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI-second offense. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.
The state and defense will recommend a prison sentence of six to nine years on the felony charge and 180 days on the misdemeanor charge. They will also ask the court to revoke Hier’s driving privileges for 15 years.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationed in Eagle during the overnight hours of Sept. 25. The deputy clocked Hier’s car traveling 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone at 1:55 a.m.
The deputy attempted to stop the car to issue a speeding ticket, but Hier continued driving westbound on U.S. Highway 34. He led the deputy on a pursuit that reached speeds of 65 mph. The chase went north on 190th Street and west on Holdrege Street to the village of Prairie Home in Lancaster County. It ended near 148th Street and Thayer Avenue.
The deputy approached Hier at gunpoint and ordered him to leave the vehicle. Hier began to yell profanities at the deputy and resisted arrest. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the location and helped handcuff him.
Hier refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene. He was taken into custody and was given a chemical breath test. Fedde said the test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .245. The legal limit is .08.
Fedde said Hier’s criminal history included four previous convictions for driving under revocation. These took place in May 2002, March 2005, May 2006 and May 2008. Hier had also been convicted of DUI in Lancaster County in May 2008.
Hier remains in Cass County Jail on a bond of $75,000, 10 percent. Judge Michael Smith ordered Hier to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation prior to a sentencing hearing. Smith also set a sentencing date of Jan. 11.
