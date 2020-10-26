Man admits leading authorities on car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man admitted Monday morning that he had led a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a car chase when he was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Danny M. Hier, 52, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. Hier pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI-second offense. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

The state and defense will recommend a prison sentence of six to nine years on the felony charge and 180 days on the misdemeanor charge. They will also ask the court to revoke Hier’s driving privileges for 15 years.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationed in Eagle during the overnight hours of Sept. 25. The deputy clocked Hier’s car traveling 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone at 1:55 a.m.

The deputy attempted to stop the car to issue a speeding ticket, but Hier continued driving westbound on U.S. Highway 34. He led the deputy on a pursuit that reached speeds of 65 mph. The chase went north on 190th Street and west on Holdrege Street to the village of Prairie Home in Lancaster County. It ended near 148th Street and Thayer Avenue.