Man admits leaving scene of injury collision

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Cass County that injured another person pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Pedro Zamora-Ramirez, 37, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident. Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class III felony charge in exchange for the plea.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court authorities responded to mile marker 416 on Interstate 80 in Cass County on April 24. Nebraska State Patrol troopers found a red sedan in the south ditch of the interstate. Two witnesses said the driver of the sedan had been involved in a hit-and-run incident.

Palm said the witnesses told authorities they had watched the red sedan and a white van for five miles. They said it appeared to be a road rage incident between the two vehicles. The witnesses said the two vehicles mirrored each other’s movements, changed lanes and matched each other’s speeds.

Zamora-Ramirez was driving the white van. Witnesses said the van struck the rear of the red sedan as it was moving from the second lane to the first lane of the interstate. The collision caused the red sedan to travel through the other lanes of traffic and roll over in the south ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the rollover.

Zamora-Ramirez continued driving eastbound on the interstate and did not stop to render aid. Witnesses wrote down the license plate number and provided it to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A state trooper contacted Zamora-Ramirez by phone on both April 28 and 29. Palm said Zamora-Ramirez admitted he had not stopped when the red sedan lost control. He also admitted being involved in the accident.

Defense attorney Joshua Weir told the court his client disagreed with the state’s assertion that it was a mutual road rage incident. He said Zamora-Ramirez believed the red sedan had been the aggressor during the five-mile stretch on the interstate.

The plea bargain called for both sides to recommend probation at the time of sentencing. Zamora-Ramirez will take part in a sentencing hearing March 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.