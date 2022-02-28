Man admits owning illegal drugs in car

PLATTSMOUTH – An area man who was arrested last spring for keeping several illegal drugs in his car entered admissions to two charges Monday morning.

Phillip C. Davis, 25, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He also pled no contest to a Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.

The state had originally charged Davis with four counts. The plea agreement did not contain any recommendations regarding sentencing.

Davis, who is from Council Bluffs, was the driver of a car that had stopped at the Casey’s gas station on Highway 75 just after midnight on March 6. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a dispatch that one of the people in the car had shoplifted a Bluetooth electronics device.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a CCSO deputy located the car and pulled it over at the intersection of Highway 75 and Bay Road. Deputies learned there were fictitious license plates on the vehicle. They also learned Davis was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest out of Douglas County.

Authorities searched the vehicle after smelling a strong odor of marijuana. Palm said they found marijuana in the vehicle. They also discovered 3.6 grams of a white substance in a clear plastic baggie. The state crime lab later tested the substance and confirmed it was methamphetamine.

One of the other people in the vehicle admitted taking the Bluetooth electronics device from the store.

Davis remains free on bond. The court ordered him to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before appearing at his April 25 sentencing hearing.

