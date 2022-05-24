Man admits role in Cass County car chase

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Cass and Sarpy counties pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.

Shay J. Payne Jr., 40, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He entered guilty pleas to a Class I misdemeanor charge of flight to avoid arrest and a Class III misdemeanor of driving under suspension. There were no sentencing recommendations with the plea bargain.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Payne was staying in a recreational vehicle at Platte River State Park on Dec. 15. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Metro Fugitive Task Force learned of Payne’s whereabouts and went to the state park to arrest him.

Authorities learned Payne had been convicted of driving under suspension 17 times between March 2001 and March 2020. There were nine active warrants for his arrest in Nebraska, Texas and Kansas at the time.

Johnson said authorities took up positions around the campground entrance shortly after 12:30 p.m. Payne drove through a grassy area before turning eastbound on Highway 66. He failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 66 and Highway 50 and nearly struck several cars when he turned to go northbound.

Johnson said Payne passed multiple cars on the shoulder of Highway 50 during the pursuit with Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Speeds ranged between 85 and 100 miles per hour during the chase. Payne led authorities across the Platte River into Sarpy County.

Payne turned east on Schram Road in Sarpy County and reached 114th St. before the pursuit ended. Nebraska State Patrol troopers stopped him at that location and arrested him. They transported him to Cass County Jail and charged him with several crimes.

Payne remains free on bond. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing Aug. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.