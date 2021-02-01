Man admits stealing items from Plattsmouth store

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who stole multiple tools from a Plattsmouth store last summer pled guilty to a felony charge on Monday morning.

Council Bluffs resident Dalton L.M. Rocha, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony count of theft by shoplifting-$500 to $1,500-subsequent offense. He also agreed to pay $550 in restitution to Bomgaars.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Rocha was part of a group of people who went into the Bomgaars store with the intent to steal items on Aug. 15. They walked through the building and grabbed multiple things from the shelves. They then attempted to leave the store with the stolen merchandise.

Sunde said several Bomgaars employees confronted the group near the entrance. Rocha threw one of the items at the employees when he fled the store. He was able to leave the building with a DeWalt tool kit valued at $550.

Employees contacted authorities and provided them with a description of Rocha and other group members. Police later apprehended Rocha and charged him with theft.

Sunde said he had been able to validate one prior theft charge in Rocha’s criminal history. The first shoplifting charge took place in Sarpy County in June 2018.

Rocha remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place in Cass County District Court on April 5.

