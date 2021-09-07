Man admits stealing items near Nehawka

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who tried to steal items from a farmstead near Nehawka pled guilty to a theft charge Tuesday morning.

Daniel L. Sader, 56, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He entered a guilty plea to a Class II misdemeanor count of theft by taking-$500 or less.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class IV felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting and an infraction of possession of drug paraphernalia. They also agreed to recommend a sentence of time served with a monetary fine.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator noticed a truck was parked at an abandoned farmstead on Highway 1 near Nehawka on April 29. The investigator spotted a man and woman gathering items and placing them in a truck at approximately 3 p.m.

Sunde said the investigator gathered more information about the property while watching Sader and the female from afar. He contacted the property lessor and learned no one had permission to be there. He also learned no one was supposed to be taking any items from the property.