Man admits stealing trailer in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man admitted Monday morning that he and a co-defendant stole a trailer from a property near Greenwood this past winter.

Kyzer D. Bonnoitt, 33, accepted a plea deal during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Bonnoitt pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted theft by taking-value $1,500 to $5,000. He also agreed to pay a minimum of $1,050 in restitution.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the co-defendant had also accepted a plea deal. That person agreed to pay the other $1,050 of the total restitution amount of $2,100. The co-defendant is scheduled to appear in district court July 19.

Fedde said Cass County authorities received a theft report from a resident on Jan. 18. The resident said someone had stolen his aluminum trailer from a field just east of his shop in Greenwood. The resident said he had originally paid $3,600 for the trailer. Three brand-new locks and a 50-foot chain attached to the trailer were also stolen.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator learned Bonnoitt and the co-defendant had been spotted several times in the Greenwood area on Jan. 17. The investigator discovered they went to the field and attached the trailer to their Jeep just after 6 p.m. They then took off with the stolen trailer on 238th Street.