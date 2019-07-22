PLATTSMOUTH – A Walthill man will spend additional time in Cass County Jail after he struck and injured a fellow inmate in April.
Whitney A. Frazier, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault.
Authorities had originally charged Frazier with a Class II felony of second-degree assault and a Class IIIA felony of terroristic threats. They reduced those charges in exchange for his plea.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Frazier was being held in Cass County Jail on a federal matter this spring. Palm said Frazier asked another inmate to come into a room when both were outside of their jail cells on April 3. Frazier then struck the fellow inmate hard enough to cause redness and swelling.
Cass County Jail staff members noticed the red skin on the second inmate and asked him about it. The second inmate told staff members what had happened. Cass County Attorney’s Office prosecutors filed new charges against Frazier after watching footage from security cameras. The footage verified the inmate’s account of the encounter with Frazier.
The state and defense both recommended a term of 360 days in Cass County Jail. Palm said he believed that was an appropriate sentence for the assault. Defense attorney Michael Ziskey said his client was willing to accept consequences for his actions.
Judge Michael Smith followed the recommendation and ordered Frazier to serve 360 days in Cass County Jail. Frazier will receive credit for 105 days he has already spent in custody.