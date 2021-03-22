Man admits taking part in local burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who helped two other people steal dozens of items from a Buccaneer Bay home took part in a plea hearing Monday morning.

Andrew P. Lebeau, 25, pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft by taking-value $5,000 or more during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He also agreed to pay a restitution amount along with co-defendants Sabrina L. Schober and Joshua Will.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Schober was a dog sitter for a Buccaneer Bay couple while they were away from town in December 2019. Schober knew Lebeau and Will and told them the homeowners were not present. She then let them enter the residence on Dec. 31, 2019.

Fedde said the three people ransacked the home and stole a large number of items. They took silver pieces worth approximately $8,000 and stole checkbooks, passports, birth certificates and military papers. They destroyed objects in the house and left other items on the floor.

After the robbery the three people drove away from the house with the items. Fedde said they burned documents and scattered many other objects on Cass County roads. These included personal letters and memorabilia that Fedde said were of immeasurable value to the victims.