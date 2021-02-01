Man admits threatening two women in Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who threatened two women this past spring took part in a plea hearing in district court Monday morning.

Anthony W. Albertsen, 40, pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault – threaten in a menacing manner. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats in exchange for the plea.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Albertsen had been in a relationship with a female in Louisville last spring. A female friend of the girlfriend was also living with them at the time.

Authorities learned that Albertsen had threatened to kill his girlfriend in early May 2020. The girlfriend showed Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies many e-mails that contained similar statements between May 1 and May 21.

Albertsen also alarmed one of the females when she tried to pull out of a driveway at a house on Cherry Street on May 12. He jumped on top of her car and left blood on her vehicle. Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested him on May 16 and transported him to Cass County Jail.