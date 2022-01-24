Man admits to fourth DUI charge in court

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was speeding through a residential neighborhood in Plattsmouth admitted Monday morning to his fourth drunk-driving charge.

Matthew T. Marsh, 36, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Marsh pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense. There was no agreement regarding sentencing recommendations.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class II felony charge of DUI-fifth offense in exchange for the plea. Marsh had previously been convicted of drunk driving in April 2007 in Sarpy County, November 2007 in Cass County, July 2013 in Douglas County and October 2019 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer received a dispatch that a man was speeding in the 600 block of 6th Street on July 13. The officer learned residents had yelled at the man to slow down because children were playing in the area. Witnesses said the man got out of his car and made threatening motions as if he had a gun.

The man then got back into the car and tried to leave the area by speeding away. The police officer arrived on location at 7:07 p.m. She set up her patrol cruiser on the street to block the man from leaving the area.

The officer spoke to Marsh in his car after she stopped him from driving out of the neighborhood. She noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and located a pellet gun on the passenger seat.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .402. A chemical test conducted later that evening at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .335. The legal limit is .08.

Marsh remains free on a bond of $300,000, 10 percent. Sentencing will take place March 28. Judge Michael Smith ordered Marsh to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation before the sentencing date.

