Man admits violating probation with fourth DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A South Bend man admitted Monday morning that he had violated his probation after police stopped him for his fourth lifetime drunk-driving offense.
Mark A. Buettner, 63, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court on the state’s motion to revoke probation. He admitted that he had disobeyed several terms of his current Cass County probation.
Authorities charged Buettner with a Class IIIA felony of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense in April 2018. Buettner drove his Jeep into a ditch near the intersection of 54th Street and Mill Road southwest of Plattsmouth. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered him in the ditch in the early-evening hours.
The deputy began talking to him and noticed he had slurred speech and responded to questions in a slow manner. Buettner displayed poor balance after he left the Jeep and failed other field-sobriety tests.
The deputy arrested Buettner and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .296. The legal limit is .08.
Prosecutors later agreed to reduce the original charge to a Class W misdemeanor of DUI-third offense. Buettner received a 60-day jail sentence and was ordered to serve 24 months on probation. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years.
Lincoln police arrested Buettner on Dec. 5, 2019, after they saw him driving in Lancaster County. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .147. Authorities charged him with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-fourth offense. They also charged him with violating the requirements of his ignition interlock device permit.
Buettner pled no contest to the DUI-fourth offense charge in Lancaster County District Court in April. The court ordered him to serve one year in state prison and spend the next 18 months on post-release supervision. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Buettner will not be able to apply for a new ignition interlock permit for the next eight years.
Buettner completed his prison sentence earlier this year after receiving credit for time served. He is currently being housed in Cass County Jail on a bond of $5,000, 10 percent.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce Buettner’s bond to a signature-bond level. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the current amount. He felt Buettner would be a threat to other motorists if he was allowed to drive over the next two months.
“The state believes Mr. Buettner is a risk to the public,” Sunde said. “He committed a fourth DUI offense while he was on probation for a third DUI in this county. The state believes the bond is appropriate for this reason.”
Judge Michael Smith agreed with Sunde and kept the bond at its current amount. He also set a sentencing date of Aug. 3.
Buettner had twice been convicted of DUI prior to his 2018 arrest in Cass County. The first conviction took place in Saunders County in July 2014 and the second occurred in Cass County in February 2016.
