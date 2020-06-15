Man admits violating probation with fourth DUI

Lincoln police arrested Buettner on Dec. 5, 2019, after they saw him driving in Lancaster County. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .147. Authorities charged him with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-fourth offense. They also charged him with violating the requirements of his ignition interlock device permit.

Buettner pled no contest to the DUI-fourth offense charge in Lancaster County District Court in April. The court ordered him to serve one year in state prison and spend the next 18 months on post-release supervision. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Buettner will not be able to apply for a new ignition interlock permit for the next eight years.

Buettner completed his prison sentence earlier this year after receiving credit for time served. He is currently being housed in Cass County Jail on a bond of $5,000, 10 percent.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce Buettner’s bond to a signature-bond level. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to keep the current amount. He felt Buettner would be a threat to other motorists if he was allowed to drive over the next two months.