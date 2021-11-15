Man admits visiting home while under protection order

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who tried to take guns out of a home while he had a domestic abuse protection order against him took part in a court hearing Monday morning.

Micah J. Lanham, 48, accepted a plea deal during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to a Class ID felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A Class ID felony charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in state prison.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss six additional firearms charges in exchange for his plea. Lanham agreed to allow authorities to destroy all of the firearms he had illegally owned. He also agreed to plead guilty to a charge of violating a protection order during a Nov. 16 hearing in Cass County Court.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court law enforcement officials had served Lanham with a domestic abuse protection order on July 23. The protection order meant Lanham was not allowed to be on his property on 60th Street in rural Plattsmouth.

Authorities learned Lanham visited the house once on the evening of July 23 and a second time on the morning of July 24. He attempted to take rifles that had been stored in a safe in a closet. The weapons included a DiamondBack Firearms 5.56 rifle, Cobra C89 pistol, Browning Arms 1911 .22 pistol and Ruger, Mossberg, Page Lewis and Glenfield rifles.

Lanham was prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms due to a 1996 burglary conviction in Utah. The protection order also barred him from owning any weapons.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned about the incidents and began searching for him. Nebraska State Patrol troopers and members of the NSP Air Wing assisted with the search. They found Lanham at a home in the 3100 block of Horning Road and transported him to Cass County Jail.

Lanham has been in jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent, since his July 26 arrest. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing on Jan. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.