Man appears in court for driving while revoked

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who pulled out in front of a local police officer while driving on a revoked license appeared in district court Monday morning.

Shawn M. Lebrato, 39, pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of driving under revocation-felony in Cass County District Court. There was no formal plea agreement.

Lebrato’s driver’s license was revoked for 15 years in 2014 after he was sentenced in Douglas County for driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense. He began serving time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the Class II felony in September 2014. He was released on parole in November 2015.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was driving a marked patrol car on Main Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Lebrato pulled away from the intersection of Main Street and North 7th without yielding to the officer. Johnson said the officer had to apply the brakes in order to avoid a collision.

The officer stopped Lebrato and issued citations for failure to yield, no valid registration, unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance and driving during revocation. The officer noticed Lebrato did not have an ignition interlock device in his car for the fifth DUI offense.

Lebrato remains free on bond. The court set a sentencing date of May 23.

