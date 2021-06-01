Man arrested after 100 mph pursuit

PLATTSMOUTH – A 37-year-old man was arrested following a pursuit by law enforcement authorities that reached speeds of 100 mph on Monday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department shortly before 11:20 p.m. were attempting to stop a black SUV with 11-county Nebraska plates for following too close to another vehicle. The car was traveling south on U.S. Highway 75 at Wa-con-da Road.

The SUV took off from the deputies and proceeded to reach speeds of approximately 100 mph, the sheriff said. Eventually, the SUV driver stopped on his own accord and was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and flight to avoid arrest.

Brueggemann identified the driver as Eldro B. Brown of Nebraska City. He was released from the Cass County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond, 10 percent.

