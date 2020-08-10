Man arrested after Louisville home invasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – A Lincoln man is in the Cass County Jail charged with various crimes after authorities were notified of a home intruder in Louisville on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s dispatch office received a 911 call from a residence in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Louisville around 3:30 a.m.

The homeowner advised that there was an intruder in the home and after the individual was confronted he ran from the residence.

Deputies arrived on location and after a short period one of them located an individual who matched the homeowner’s description, according to Brueggemann.

The individual was identified as Shane Borer, 45, of Lincoln.

Borer told deputies he had permission to be at the residence. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle Borer was seen loading with clothing items had been reported stolen out of Columbus, according to Brueggemann.

Borer was arrested and housed in Cass County Jail for attempted burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other various charges, Brueggemann said.

No bond had been set as of Monday morning.

