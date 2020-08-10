You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after Louisville home invasion
Man arrested after Louisville home invasion

LOUISVILLE – A Lincoln man is in the Cass County Jail charged with various crimes after authorities were notified of a home intruder in Louisville on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s dispatch office received a 911 call from a residence in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Louisville around 3:30 a.m.

The homeowner advised that there was an intruder in the home and after the individual was confronted he ran from the residence.

Deputies arrived on location and after a short period one of them located an individual who matched the homeowner’s description, according to Brueggemann.

The individual was identified as Shane Borer, 45, of Lincoln.

Borer told deputies he had permission to be at the residence. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle Borer was seen loading with clothing items had been reported stolen out of Columbus, according to Brueggemann.

Borer was arrested and housed in Cass County Jail for attempted burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other various charges, Brueggemann said.

No bond had been set as of Monday morning.

home intruder

Shane Borer

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Department/The Journal
