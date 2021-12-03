Man arrested after rollover in park

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was arrested Wednesday evening after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Rhylander Park.

According to a Plattsmouth Police Department press release, at 5:40 p.m. police, along with Plattsmouth fire and emergency management personnel, responded to the park’s southeast parking lot for a possible injury accident.

Officers discovered the vehicle involved, a 1997 Ford Explorer, had been driven recklessly in the gravel lot causing it to flip over several times. The driver, 21-year-old Austin Indrika, of Plattsmouth, and a passenger were transported to a hospital by rescue squad while a second passenger was treated and released at the scene, according to the press release.

Once released from the hospital, Indrika was cited for willful reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

Investigation continues for a possible charge of driving under the influence, the press release said.

Indrika was also arrested and lodged in the Cass County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

Indrika was later released after posting 10 percent of a $1,500 bond.

