Man arrested after vehicle rolls over, hits South Bend house

SOUTH BEND – A Colon man faces numerous motor vehicle charges after the vehicle he was driving rolled over and struck a house in South Bend early Sunday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at about 2:35 a.m. deputies from his department were dispatched to a call from a South Bend homeowner, who reported a one-vehicle rollover in which the vehicle's right side was resting against the house, damaging several panels of siding.

Upon their arrival, deputies determined that Blake Schmidt, 23, of Colon, was the operator of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff, Schmidt was westbound on Nebraska Highway 66 entering South Bend when the vehicle went off the road, and collided with an electrical pole snapping it in half, then rolling at least once and coming to rest on its passenger side against the residence.

Ashland Fire and Rescue transported Schmidt to Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha for treatment.

Schmidt was placed under arrest and taken to the Cass County Jail.

Schmidt is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, having an open container, not having insurance, not having registration, having fictitious plates, violating a requirement to change address, and reckless driving.

He was released on Sunday after posting a $2,500 bond.

