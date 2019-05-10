PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man was arrested on Thursday evening and booked into the Cass County Jail for terroristic threats from an apparent road rage incident.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 dispatcher received a report shortly after 6 p.m. of a possible road rage incident on southbound U.S. Highway 75. The caller advised that the driver of a beige Cadillac pointed a gun at him.
County deputies and Plattsmouth police officers responded to the call, according to Brueggemann. With the utilization of front and rear car cameras by the reporting party the investigation identified the Cadillac driver as Brian Emmert, of Omaha, who was then arrested.