PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa man was arrested on Monday after allegedly trying to sell stolen property to an individual near Buccaneer Bay.
The man arrested was identified as William R. Bonar, 34, of Bayard.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, investigators received information of a suspicious Craig's List transaction that was to occur near Buccaneer Bay on Monday. The potential buyer was leery of the low price of a Bobcat skid steer loader, as well as the conflicting Craig's List communications he had with the potential seller, Bonar.
When the buyer and Bonar met, they agreed on the sale and arranged for Bonar to off-load the Bobcat on the buyer's property, according to the sheriff.
Investigators looked into the ownership of the Bobcat and learned that it and an 18-foot conchrite trailer were reported stolen out of Iowa. Bonar had worked for the owner of the Bobcat.
Bonar was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail. He was charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property. Bonar was accompanied by his three- and four-year old daughters, who were transported to the sheriff’s office and cared for until their mother arrived to pick them up.