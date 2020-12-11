Man arrested in Greenwood home invasion

GREENWOOD – A 30-year-old man is in the Cass County Jail after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stopped a home invasion in progress in Greenwood on Thursday.

According to the NSP, troopers at approximately 7:30 a.m. received information regarding a home invasion in progress in the 23000 block of Mynard Road near the Interstate 80 Greenwood interchange. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the homeowners through a window with the owners directing the troopers to the suspect’s location inside the home.

The troopers made contact with the suspect, identified as James Wagner, 30, of Belden, Neb., in the basement. According to the NSP, Wagner initially refused to comply with verbal commands, but was placed in custody without further incident.

Wagner was arrested for criminal trespassing and lodged in Cass County Jail. A bond of $5,000 has been set.

