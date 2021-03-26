Man arrested on drug charges, children taken from home

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth resident was arrested on Thursday after police officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia at his home.

According to the Plattsmouth police department, officers served a search warrant at 2124 Ave. B stemming from an investigation into possible drug activity at this residence.

The search located a significant quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, according to the department. A male resident there, identified as 45-year- old Christopher Hampton, was arrested by police and taken to the Cass County Jail. Children were also removed from the home and placed in the care of Nebraska Health and Human Services, according to the department.

Hampton was charged with possession of marijuana (more than a pound) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and maintaining a drug house.

Bond for Hampton was not yet set as of Friday morning.

