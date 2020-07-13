Man asks for bench trial in DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who allegedly caused a hit-and-run accident while driving drunk in Cass County requested a bench trial on Monday morning.
Wilbur L. Jackson, 44, appeared via webcam from Cass County Jail for a hearing in Cass County District Court. He told the court he would like to waive his right to a jury trial. He also wanted the court to set a date for a bench trial.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to his request after making sure Jackson knew he had a constitutional right to a jury trial. Jackson will appear in the bench trial on Sept. 4.
Jackson is in jail on a bond of $350,000, 10 percent. Prosecutors have charged him with a Class II felony of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense and a Class IV felony of driving without an ignition interlock permit.
The state has also charged him with a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting and Class II misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident-fail to furnish information and reckless driving-second offense. Prosecutors are also charging him with a Class V misdemeanor of refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.
The state is alleging Jackson was driving drunk in Cass County on the morning of Sept. 3. A witness said Jackson’s car allegedly struck another vehicle on Highway 34 in southwestern Cass County. Jackson then allegedly turned around and went westbound without stopping to render aid at the accident scene.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court in March that Jackson was facing his ninth lifetime DUI charge. His four previous DUI convictions happened in Douglas County in January 2010, April 2013, December 2016 and November 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!