Man asks for bench trial in DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who allegedly caused a hit-and-run accident while driving drunk in Cass County requested a bench trial on Monday morning.

Wilbur L. Jackson, 44, appeared via webcam from Cass County Jail for a hearing in Cass County District Court. He told the court he would like to waive his right to a jury trial. He also wanted the court to set a date for a bench trial.

Judge Michael Smith agreed to his request after making sure Jackson knew he had a constitutional right to a jury trial. Jackson will appear in the bench trial on Sept. 4.

Jackson is in jail on a bond of $350,000, 10 percent. Prosecutors have charged him with a Class II felony of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense and a Class IV felony of driving without an ignition interlock permit.

The state has also charged him with a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting and Class II misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident-fail to furnish information and reckless driving-second offense. Prosecutors are also charging him with a Class V misdemeanor of refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.