PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man asked a judge Monday afternoon to send him to jail instead of continuing his time on a Cass County probation term.
Bobby Copeland, 31, made his request during an appearance in Cass County District Court. The state made a motion earlier this year to revoke Copeland’s probation. Copeland admitted to the alleged probation violations during his court appearance.
Copeland was placed on probation in April 2017 after an incident that took place in July 2016. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed Copeland walking in the middle of a street in Alvo with a female during overnight hours. The deputy said Copeland was staggering and had an odor of alcohol on his breath.
Copeland and the female told the deputy they were walking back to a friend’s house for the night, but they soon got into a Volvo car instead. The deputy saw Copeland’s car travel northbound out of Alvo on Highway 63. It swerved on the road and traveled down the center line.
Copeland soon pulled over on the righthand shoulder on his own accord. He was arrested after he refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene. He later refused to take a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail.
Copeland was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense and was sentenced to 36 months of probation. He was sanctioned in December 2018 for not appearing at a scheduled drug test. He later missed a scheduled appointment with probation officials Feb. 1.
A probation officer visited the last known address for Copeland in Lincoln Feb. 8 but found the property was vacant. Lincoln police officers arrested Copeland Feb. 10 after an incident on 10th Street. They charged him with third-degree domestic assault, child abuse and violation of a protection order.
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Copeland did not want to continue his time on Cass County probation. She said her client felt a jail sentence would be more appropriate given the new situation in Lancaster County.
“He would like the court to revoke his probation today,” Bear said. “With all due respect to the court and the probation office, Mr. Copeland doesn’t feel that probation should continue to expend resources on him when he doesn’t want to continue with probation.”
Bear said Copeland had completed 24 months of probation and had made all of his court appearances. She asked the court to issue a sentencing date in May.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to revoke Copeland’s probation immediately. He also set a sentencing date of May 13.
Smith warned Copeland that any actions between now and the sentencing date would impact how much jail time he receives. Smith could issue a jail sentence in the range of 90-365 days for the Class W misdemeanor of DUI-third offense.