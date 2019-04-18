{{featured_button_text}}
man hiding

Toby Jackson

PLATTSMOUTH – A 47-year-old man was booked into Cass County Jail on numerous charges, including flight to avoid arrest, early Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies around 1:53 a.m. attempted to make contact with a vehicle near 50th Street and Church Road. The vehicle took off from deputies with the occupants later abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area to hide. Deputies were still enroute when a suspect, later identified as Toby Jackson, 47, was seen hiding in the grass, according to the sheriff. Jackson took off running into a field near the address of 12910 60th Street.

Deputies had established a perimeter when a female, identified as Christine Timms, 43, from Weeping Water, was located hiding in the wooded area and was taken into custody. Deputies later located Jackson a quarter mile northwest of the abandoned vehicle in a wooded area and took him into custody. Jackson was booked for flight to avoid arrest, obstructing police, fictitious plates and not having insurance. Timms was transported home.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments