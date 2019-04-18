PLATTSMOUTH – A 47-year-old man was booked into Cass County Jail on numerous charges, including flight to avoid arrest, early Wednesday morning.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies around 1:53 a.m. attempted to make contact with a vehicle near 50th Street and Church Road. The vehicle took off from deputies with the occupants later abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area to hide. Deputies were still enroute when a suspect, later identified as Toby Jackson, 47, was seen hiding in the grass, according to the sheriff. Jackson took off running into a field near the address of 12910 60th Street.
Deputies had established a perimeter when a female, identified as Christine Timms, 43, from Weeping Water, was located hiding in the wooded area and was taken into custody. Deputies later located Jackson a quarter mile northwest of the abandoned vehicle in a wooded area and took him into custody. Jackson was booked for flight to avoid arrest, obstructing police, fictitious plates and not having insurance. Timms was transported home.