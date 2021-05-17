Man charged with disturbing the peace in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A 25-year-old Omaha man faces several charges after being arrested by Cass County authorities in Weeping Water on Saturday evening.

Floyd Wallace was released later that evening from the Cass County Jail after posting a bond of $10,000, 10 percent.

According to the county’s sheriff’s department, a call came in around 7:30 p.m. from an employee of a downtown convenience store about a male walking up and down Eldora Avenue allegedly acting suspiciously.

Another caller a short time later provided a similar description and thought the individual may have had a handgun.

Because of this possibility, sheriff’s deputies upon arrival ordered the man to the ground at gunpoint, the department said.

However, no gun was found, the department added.

Wallace was taken into custody and charged with assault in the third degree, disturbing the peace and obstruction of a peace officer.

