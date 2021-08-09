Man charged with sixth lifetime DUI in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmouth on Monday.
Matthew T. Marsh, 34, participated in arraignment and bond review hearings in Cass County District Court. He pled not guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense-.15+ during his arraignment.
Authorities are alleging Marsh was intoxicated behind the wheel during an incident on Sixth Avenue in Plattsmouth on July 13. A Plattsmouth police officer arrived on scene and arrested him after a witness said he was driving fast in an area where children were present.
Cass County Jail staff members conducted a chemical breath test on Marsh when he arrived at the facility. Authorities are alleging the test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .335.
Marsh has been in jail since July 13 on a bond of $300,000, 10 percent. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce it to $25,000, 10 percent. She said Marsh would be willing to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM) device and drive with an ignition interlock permit.
“The bond as currently set is extremely high,” Bear said.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to keep the bond at $300,000. He said Marsh had been convicted of four previous DUIs in the past 15 years and had a fifth conviction prior to that time period. His most recent DUI happened in October 2019 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.