Man charged with sixth lifetime DUI in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmouth on Monday.

Matthew T. Marsh, 34, participated in arraignment and bond review hearings in Cass County District Court. He pled not guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense-.15+ during his arraignment.

Authorities are alleging Marsh was intoxicated behind the wheel during an incident on Sixth Avenue in Plattsmouth on July 13. A Plattsmouth police officer arrived on scene and arrested him after a witness said he was driving fast in an area where children were present.

Cass County Jail staff members conducted a chemical breath test on Marsh when he arrived at the facility. Authorities are alleging the test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .335.

Marsh has been in jail since July 13 on a bond of $300,000, 10 percent. Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce it to $25,000, 10 percent. She said Marsh would be willing to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring (CAM) device and drive with an ignition interlock permit.

“The bond as currently set is extremely high,” Bear said.