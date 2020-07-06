Man cited for numerous infractions on Sunday in Louisville, including taking a street sign

LOUISVILLE – An Oklahoma man was cited on Sunday in Louisville on numerous infractions, including the unlawful taking of a street intersection sign.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Louisville fire/rescue staff and Cass County Emergency Management EMS, responded to an accident around 6:45 a.m. The two-vehicle injury accident took place at 144th Street and Agnew Road in Louisville.
The investigation determined that a truck driven by Austin Hoetzel, 20, of Maramec, Okla., was traveling west on Agnew and failed to yield the right of way to a northbound car, driven by Craig Stohlmann, 51, of Louisville.
Both drivers were treated at the scene and released.
Hoetzel was issued a citation for failure to yield, no proof of insurance and theft by unlawful taking. The theft charge involved the illegal taking of a street intersection sign found tied to his vehicle, Brueggemann said.
