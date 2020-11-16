Man commits third DUI on Cass County road

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who passed out behind the wheel in Cass County earlier this year pled guilty to his third drunk-driving charge Monday morning.

Craig A. Zimmerman, 32, took part in a hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

The state agreed to reduce its original felony-level charge in exchange for the guilty plea. The state also agreed to recommend a five-year loss of driving privileges.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a car that was stopped along the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 5:22 a.m. Feb. 21. The car was located near mile marker 426 in Cass County.

The trooper approached the car and saw Zimmerman passed out in the driver’s seat. The gearshift was still in the driving position at the time.

The trooper knocked on the window several times before Zimmerman woke up. The trooper smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the car and asked him to exit the vehicle. The car began moving forward when he tried to step out because it was still in the driving position.