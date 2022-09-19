Man enters plea for causing DUI-related injuries in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A Humboldt man whose passenger was seriously injured after he was driving drunk in Plattsmouth entered a plea to a felony charge Monday morning.

Rylee S. Davis, 22, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Davis pled no contest to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-causing serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a minimum of 18 months in state prison at the time of sentencing. They will also recommend a 15-year suspension of his driver’s license.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Davis was involved in a car crash that took place at 443 Dock Road in Plattsmouth on May 14. A witness told Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Plattsmouth police officers that they saw Davis’ car turn around at the end of the road at 8:55 p.m. The car then accelerated before going off the road and rolling over.

Scarlet E. Stodola, 21, was a passenger in the car. The impact of the rollover ejected Stodola from the vehicle. Rescue crews transported Stodola to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Sutter said she underwent surgery to repair a ruptured diaphragm, tears to her colon and lacerations to her elbow and chin.

Authorities spoke to Davis at the scene. Sutter said Davis initially told them he had a few drinks a couple of hours before the incident, but he then told rescue personnel that he “had been drinking heavily” prior to the crash.

Officers noticed Davis was slurring his speech and had a strong odor of alcohol. Sutter said he initially agreed to take field sobriety tests but later declined to do so. He was arrested and taken to Cass County Jail after results from a preliminary breath test.

A chemical test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .213. The legal limit is .08.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Davis to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. Davis remains free on bond and will be sentenced on Nov. 21.