PLATTSMOUTH – A Nebraska City man admitted Monday morning that he had brought marijuana into Cass County last fall.
Ismael M. Valadez, 20, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-tetrahydrocannabinols.
The state agreed to reduce its charge from the original felony level in exchange for the guilty plea. Prosecutors also said they would likely recommend probation at the time of sentencing.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Valadez for speeding at the intersection of Highways 75 and 34 by Union on Oct. 22. The deputy clocked Valadez going 79 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.
Fedde said the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana when he approached the vehicle. Valadez handed the deputy a marijuana pipe with residue on it when he was asked about the smell. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a second pipe with residue on it. The state crime lab confirmed the presence of THC on the second pipe.
Valadez remains free on bond. The court set a sentencing date of June 3.