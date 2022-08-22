Man enters plea to local DUI incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Missouri man who had several empty containers of alcohol in his rental car in Cass County entered a plea Friday afternoon to a drunk-driving charge.

St. Joseph, Mo., resident Ryan W. Vandivert, 28, appeared in Cass County Court on charges stemming from an April 14 incident. He pled no contest to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss an infraction of possession/consume open alcohol container.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving eastbound on Highway 34 near the intersection of 5th Street in Eagle at 9:05 p.m. April 14. The deputy noticed that a car was in a parking lot of a closed restaurant. He pulled in behind the car after the driver began turning the vehicle’s headlights on and off.

The deputy saw Vandivert in the driver’s seat of the rental car. He detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and asked Vandivert to take a series of field sobriety tests. Vandivert failed the tests and registered a blood-alcohol content level of .197 on a preliminary breath test.

The deputy saw that there were several empty containers of alcohol on the front passenger seat. There was also an open can of alcohol in the cup holder of the car.

The deputy arrested Vandivert and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test conducted at the jail revealed a BAC of .195.

Vandivert was released from jail after posting a bond of $3,500, 10 percent. Judge David Partsch ordered him to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation at Friday’s plea hearing. He will take part in a sentencing hearing on Oct. 18.