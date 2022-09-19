Man enters plea to third DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – An Elmwood man who rear-ended a car in Plattsmouth while driving drunk took part in a court hearing Monday morning.

Mitchell L. Lamb, 29, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Lamb pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class I misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer in exchange for Lamb’s plea. They previously reduced a Class IIIA felony charge of refuse to submit to test-third offense and dismissed a Class II misdemeanor of no proof of insurance. The plea bargain contained no sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Chris Perrone told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was driving northbound on Chicago Avenue at 6:44 p.m. April 23. She saw a Pontiac sedan drive into the rear end of a car that was in front of it.

The officer spoke to Lamb about the accident and saw he had bloodshot eyes. He was also slurring his speech when he spoke to her. Lamb refused to take a preliminary breath test when the officer requested him to do so.

The officer saw three open containers of beer within reach of the driver’s seat. She arrested Lamb and transported him to Cass County Jail. Lamb displayed aggressive behavior at the jail and refused to take a chemical breath test. Authorities determined from his behavior and the odor of alcohol that he was intoxicated.

Lamb admitted having two prior valid convictions for DUI in Nebraska. The first conviction took place in April 2015 in Seward County and the second happened in January 2020 in Otoe County.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Lamb to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. Lamb remains free on bond and will be sentenced on Nov. 21.