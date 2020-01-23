PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who had illegal drugs and guns in a car on Rock Bluff Road in Beaver Lake entered pleas to two felony counts Tuesday morning.
Adam T. Wilfong, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled no contest to a Class ID felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also pled no contest to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
The state agreed to recommend a sentence of one to two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the drug charge. Prosecutors agreed to recommend three years in state prison on the firearms charge. The mandatory minimum for a Class ID felony is three years.
Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss six additional charges against Wilfong. These included felony criminal impersonation, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and several drug offenses.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on Rock Bluff Road near 27th Avenue on Sept. 8. Wilfong was in the back seat of the vehicle with a female passenger. A second female was driving the car.
Palm said Wilfong provided a false name to authorities when they asked him for identification. Palm said Wilfong gave the false name because Douglas County authorities had previously issued an arrest warrant for him on a felony drug charge.
Deputies and a local K9 unit found a defaced .357 handgun in the back seat near Wilfong. They also found a clear plastic baggie that contained drugs and a scale that had drug residue on it. The two items were later tested at the state crime lab. Authorities confirmed the substance on both items was methamphetamine.
Palm said a large amount of another substance was found in the car, but it tested negative as a controlled substance. Authorities also discovered a sawed-off shotgun and several knives in the car.
Wilfong had been prohibited from owning or carrying any weapon due to his criminal history. He had previously been convicted of felony charges in both Nebraska and Iowa.
The most recent charges were felony possession of controlled substance offenses in Douglas County in 2018. He spent time at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for illegally owning alprazolam and clonazepam.
Wilfong remains in Cass County Jail on a bond of $250,000, 10 percent. A sentencing hearing will take place March 2.