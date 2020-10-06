Man escapes injury in rollover accident

ASHLAND – A 36-year-old man declined medical transport from a rollover accident in western Cass County on Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities shortly before 8:30 were dispatched to a tractor-trailer rollover accident with a possible fire on Nebraska Highway 63 near Rock Creek Road.
The driver, Brandon Newby, of Barneston, was driving southbound in a 2016 Peterbilt Glider when his wheels left the roadway. The Peterbilt ended up on its passenger side in the west ditch. Newby was able to self-extract and was treated and released at the scene by Ashland Fire and Rescue personnel, Brueggemann said. Seatbelts were not in use at the time, he added.
A post-crash inspection of the vehicle is being performed by Nebraska State Patrol, Brueggemann said.
Deputies from his office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, along with the Ashland personnel.
