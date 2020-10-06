Man escapes injury in rollover accident

The driver, Brandon Newby, of Barneston, was driving southbound in a 2016 Peterbilt Glider when his wheels left the roadway. The Peterbilt ended up on its passenger side in the west ditch. Newby was able to self-extract and was treated and released at the scene by Ashland Fire and Rescue personnel, Brueggemann said. Seatbelts were not in use at the time, he added.