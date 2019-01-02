Try 1 month for 99¢
Cass County Sheriff's Office

PLATTSMOUTH – A 31-year-old man was taken into the Cass County Jail on New Year’s Day and booked on numerous charges, including terroristic threats, after county sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault at a home in Buccaneer Bay.

According to a sheriff’s department report, deputies were dispatched to the home shortly before 2:50 p.m. and learned Matthew L. Walton assaulted his mother and threatened his father with a firearm at the home.

Walton had left the home prior to the deputies’ arrival, but was later located on a traffic stop.

Walton was placed in custody without incident. Three firearms were located in the vehicle along with a tactical vest, several rounds of ammunition, knives and other suspicious items.

The Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad and ATF members were called to the scene for a suspicious looking device. A flash bang grenade was seized by the bomb squad.

Walton is being held on the following charges: third-degree assault, terroristic threats, driving under the influence second offense, driving without an operator’s license, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a defaced firearm. Other charges are pending, according to the report.

