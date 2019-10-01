PLATTSMOUTH – A Sioux City man apparently fell asleep at the wheel causing an accident in which a passenger had to be transported to a hospital with an injury.
Authorities were notified of the accident on U.S. Highway 75, south of the Platte River Bridge, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday evening, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
He said that Matthew Peers, 29, was traveling south in a Ford Escape when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel of the vehicle, which then veered to the left, then right and finally struck a guard rail.
You have free articles remaining.
A passenger, Teriona Freemont, 22, of Macy, was transported to a hospital with a minor injury, according to Brueggemann.
Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the accident.