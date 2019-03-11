PLATTSMOUTH – A Council Bluffs man who sent multiple threatening messages to a victim in Plattsmouth learned Monday that he would pay a $250 fine.
Christopher T. Hanshaw, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He recently pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of domestic assault-third degree as part of a plea bargain. The state had originally charged him with a Class IIIA felony count of terroristic threats.
A Plattsmouth resident contacted police in April 2018 after she received numerous voicemails from Hanshaw. Police listened to several voicemails and heard both vulgar and threatening statements on them. They decided to arrest Hanshaw based on the serious nature of the statements.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the victim had written a letter to county prosecutors in September asking for leniency for Hanshaw. The letter stated she did not want anything significant to happen to him as a result of the incident.
Fedde said he felt probation would be the best outcome for Hanshaw. He said probation would provide helpful services such as anger management courses and counseling.
“I don’t think a fine or jail sentence would help Mr. Hanshaw,” Fedde said. “Probation would be beneficial both for him and the victim.”
Defense attorney Timothy Nelsen said he felt a monetary fine would be an appropriate sentence. He felt Hanshaw had been involved in a family altercation that did not warrant time in jail.
Judge Michael Smith said he was concerned about Hanshaw’s criminal history and said he did not feel he was a suitable candidate for probation. He sentenced Hanshaw to one day in Cass County Jail with credit for one day already served. He also ordered Hanshaw to pay a $250 fine.