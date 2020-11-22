Man found incompetent to take part in local trial

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly threatened a woman with a screwdriver in Cass County has been found incompetent to stand trial on four charges.

Council Bluffs resident Jacob R. Rasmussen, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a competency hearing. He has been in custody in Cass County Jail since July 5.

Rasmussen entered not guilty pleas to four felony charges on Aug. 17. The state is charging him with one Class II felony count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and a Class IIA felony count of burglary. He is also facing two Class IIIA felony charges of terroristic threats.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rasmussen after they found him naked in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Cass County. They learned Rasmussen had allegedly been chasing a female victim around the property with a screwdriver. Another man eventually cornered Rasmussen and kept him there until deputies arrived.

Rasmussen showed signs of impairment when deputies arrested him. He allegedly told them he had been drinking alcohol and consuming illegal drugs before going to the property. He was booked in Cass County Jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent.