Man found on road from accident

LOUISVILLE – A man was taken to a hospital after being found on the road from a rollover accident Saturday evening in Louisville.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:25 p.m. sheriff’s deputies, along with other agencies, were dispatched to Nebraska Highway 50 on the bridge above North Depot Street in Louisville for a rollover accident.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2020 Polaris overturned and a man on the road being assisted by bystanders. The man was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Alcohol appears to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said. The name of the man has not yet been released.

The accident is still under investigation. Louisville rescue personnel, county medics and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded, the sheriff’s office said.