Man freed after being pinned under ATV

GREENWOOD – A 59-year-old Malcolm man was taken to a Lincoln hospital on Friday morning from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident at the I-80 Speedway.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 6:21 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Greenwood Fire and Rescue personnel, Cass County Emergency Management medics and Murdock Fire personnel, were dispatched to a report of a single ATV accident on the infield of the speedway. Speedway staff found a man, identified as Melvin Densberger, pinned under the ATV he was driving, the sheriff said.

Densberger said he was driving back to his trailer from another trailer when he lost control of the ATV with it ending up on its side.

Due to possible injuries from being pinned, Lifenet was launched, but ultimately cancelled by rescue units on the scene, the sheriff said.

Densberger was transported by the Greenwood personnel to Lincoln’s Bryan West Hospital for further evaluation, Brueggemann said.

The investigation is complete.

