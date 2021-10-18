 Skip to main content
Man hurt in accident near Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – An Omaha man suffered serious injuries in a car/semi accident near Weeping Water last Friday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:50 p.m. deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Weeping Water, Manley and Avoca, and Cass County medics, responded to the accident at Nebraska Highway 50 and the Weeping Water spur.

According to Brueggemann, a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by 19-year-old Josh Wickstrom, was traveling north on Hwy. 50 when it struck the back of a semi tractor-trailer, driven by Justin Brannon of Dayton, Ohio. Wickstrom suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

