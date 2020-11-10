Man hurt in Saturday accident near Murray

MURRAY – A Nebraska City man was injured on Saturday in an accident involving two motorcycles south of Murray.

Authorities were notified of the accident at U.S. Highway 75 and Hobscheidt Road at approximately 12:19 p.m.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities upon arrival determined that a 2005 Triumph motorcycle, driven by Jerimy Heft, 46, of Nebraska City, was traveling south on Hwy. 75 when he clipped the footbar on another motorcycle.

That was a 2016 Harley Davidson, driven by James Duran, 41, of Omaha. Duran told the authorities he had to quickly put on the brakes as a vehicle in front of him suddenly stopped while attempting to turn east onto Kenosha Road.

That's when Heft clipped the side of his motorcycle and crashed, Duran told the authorities. Heft was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center with face and chest injuries, Brueggemann said.

Both riders were wearing state-approved helmets. No citations were issued, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Murray Fire and Rescue, responded to the accident, he said.

