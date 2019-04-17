PLATTSMOUTH – A 67-year-old Bellevue man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in which his bike launched through the air over Davy Jones Drive and apparently hit the ground with such force that it knocked his helmet off.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel, responded to the intersection of Bay Road and Davy Jones Drive in reference to a motorcycle accident with injury.
An investigation determined that a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Patrick A. O'Connor, 67, was traveling west on Bay Road when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway causing his bike to leave the roadway, continue through the ditch and then was launched in the air over Davy Jones Drive before impacting the ground on the west side of that road, according to Brueggemann. O'Connor was transported by LifeNet to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with unknown injuries.
It was determined during the investigation that a helmet was in use at the time of the accident. However, it is believed to have been knocked off due to the severity of the bike’s impact with the ground, according to Brueggemann. O'Connor was ejected from the motorcycle during the accident.